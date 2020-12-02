Oreo is dropping Lady Gaga-themed cookies

Oreo is known for keeping things current with everything from seasonal varieties to mystery flavors, but the latest launch by the cookie brand may just attract the paparazzi.

In what promises to be the most glamorous cookie yet from the brand, Oreo has announced it will be launching a "Chromatica" collaboration with superstar Lady Gaga, named after her sixth studio album.

According to a representative for the brand, the Gaga-themed Oreo cookies are “pink-colored Golden Oreo cookies with green colored creme and feature three Chromatica-inspired cookie embossments.”

While there’s no official release date yet for a full-size pack of these colorful cookies, they will be available in 6-cookie packs starting in January for a limited time only, while supplies last.

The pink-colored cookies "feature three Chromatica-inspired cookie embossments," according to the brand. Oreo

"This collab is inspired by the world of Chromatica, where kindness rules all things," said Lady Gaga in a media statement. "I love these pink cookies with green creme, and hope they brighten your day as much as they do mine!”

For those who want to get an early foot in the door, there is a Lady Gaga x OREO Stan Club, launching Dec. 2 that will keep fans notified when the cookies officially drop. The first 1,000 people to join the club will receive a free package of the Gaga-themed Oreos once they are available.

We'd go gaga over the chance to meet Lady Gaga. Oreo

In a time when social distancing has made physical closeness a rarity, people are trying to stay connected with loved ones in any way they can. Oreo and Lady Gaga’s plan to keep people connected is via musical messages of kindness through "Sing It With OREO," a promotion launching Dec. 15 through which people can send uplifting "OREOgrams" to loved ones and enter to win various Lady Gaga prizes and experiences —including a grand prize flyaway concert and meet-and-greet. To join in, scan QR code on the pack of specially marked original Oreo cookies or the new Lady Gaga Oreo cookies or go to SingItWithOreo.com.

Oreo has been on a custom cookie tear this year — from a patriotic pack in honor of the 2020 Olympic Games (which ultimately had to be rescheduled over coronavirus concerns) in January to a collaboration with fashion brand Supreme in February and, earlier this month, the announcement of a new way to personalize Oreos called Oreo ID.