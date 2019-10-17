Looking for a way to really spice things up this winter?

This holiday season, Oreo fans will have a totally new way to get their snack on — in the form of a DIY-cookie house.

Oreo's Holiday Chocolate Cookie House Kit is exactly what it sounds like. Just like any classic gingerbread house-making kit on the market, the Oreo version comes with pre-baked cookie pieces in the shape of walls and a roof, icing and decorations like fruit gummies. The biggest difference is that all the cookies in this kit are chocolate biscuits, not gingerbread.

The kit, which has already been spotted at several stores, retails for about $10. The kit was available online at Big Lots earlier this week, but according to the retailer's website, it's already sold out. There was even a mini version, but that sold out quickly, too. A rep from Oreo was not immediately to comment on more details about the seasonal release.

Plenty of Oreo fans on social media have already taken note of the new kit and many people are pretty pumped about the offering.

"I would much rather make this than those gingerbread house," one person commented on @TheJunkFoodAisle's Instagram post.

The history behind making cookie houses around the holidays varies depending on who you ask, but according to The Smithsonian Institution, gingerbread houses have been around since the 1600s. Their popularity likely surged 200 years later, however, after the publication of the classic Brothers Grimm tale “Hansel and Gretel."

Today, people all over the world enjoy making gingerbread houses during the winter. Now folks will just have to decide if they want the classic spice cookie or a chocolaty treat as a base.

We'll just make both.