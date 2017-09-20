Oreo Hot Cocoa Mix may be our favorite plan for surviving winter

share tweet pin email

Oreo is pretty much the king of the snack food aisle when it comes to creative, new cookie mashup flavors. But now, milk's favorite cookie is reportedly releasing a totally new way to satisfy your cookies and cream fix.

Would you like to drink a steaming hot cup of Oreo-flavored hot chocolate? Soon you can. The Impulsive Buy spotted a brand new Oreo-flavored hot cocoa mix, discovered on a Walmart store shelf earlier this week.

SPOTTED ON SHELVES: Oreo Hot CocoaÂ Mix https://t.co/5HUMsiDA5Z pic.twitter.com/QjFZVxnWcc — The Impulsive Buy (@theimpulsivebuy) September 18, 2017

The concept of an Oreo hot cocoa mix is not entirely new to the food world, though. British brand TASSIMO currently makes an Oreo hot chocolate that comes in pods, and in Japan Maxim makes a variety of Oreo-flavored cocoa mixes.

Details of an official nationwide release are still forthcoming, but Twitter, like us, is already pretty excited to get a taste.

okay but just imagine: Oreo Flavored Hot Cocoa — Kiki (@killeen_wright) September 17, 2017

@Oreo #MyOreoCreation #contest OREO HOT CHOCOLATE MIX I sure would enjoy a hot cup of Oreo Hot Cocoa on a cold winter's day! — Mary Gula (@Growagaingula) June 28, 2017

Oreo hot chocolate — Hollie Davies (@hdavies93) September 19, 2017

I want a Oreo hot chocolate right now — KEISHA KANYE. (@_BeTheFlow) September 15, 2017

And while we can't wait to drink our Oreos, the cookie-maker already teased a reverse concept — Hot Cocoa Oreo cookies — earlier this year ... but they're not out just yet. Last winter, Dunkin' Donuts actually featured an Oreo-flavored hot chocolate that was only available in-stores for a limited time. So we're pretty excited to have this option right in our own kitchens.