/ Source: TODAY By Drew Weisholtz

Oreo is getting into the spirit of the season with yet another remix of its classic sandwich cookie.

The popular snack brand is about to unleash a Dark Chocolate-flavored Oreo, inspired by the longer nights of the frigid months to come.

Oreo is releasing the cookie as its own unique way of honoring the official start of winter, which begins Friday, Dec. 21. It also happens to be the shortest — and darkest — day of the year.

According to a press release, the new cookie will "help fans embrace the darkness and add a dose of playful excitement to the shorter and colder days ahead" in a totally sweet new way.

Dark Chocolate flavored OREO cookies. Nabisco

This new treat sounds like a true chocolate lover’s delight since the vanilla creme so deeply associated with the traditional Oreo will be given the heave-ho and replaced with — you guessed it — a rich chocolate version. The original crunchy chocolate cookie will still be same one fans know and love.

According to the company, Dark Chocolate Oreos are slated to hit store shelves nationwide on Jan. 2, 2019.

While adding a dark chocolate creme filling sounds delicious, the new cookie marks a pretty significant departure from some of the more adventurous flavors Oreo has put in stores over the past few years. The cookie company is, of course, no stranger to mixing up and expanding its product line.

This year alone, it has gifted us with its biggest cookie ever, not to mention a cookie honoring Mickey Mouse and a flavored iced coffee to help you get up and go in the morning. It also continued its penchant for releasing unorthodox flavors (Piña Colada, anyone?), all of which leads us to wonder: What can Oreo possibly have in store for us next year?