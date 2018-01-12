Do you really, really love Oreos? There's a club for that

share tweet pin email

Snack subscription boxes are nothing new but they're often filled with a few winners and a few, well, items you could do without. Now, there's a new way to fulfill your junk food fix with an assortment of products from a brand you probably already know and love.

Oreo — the brand behind the consistently wacky and mouthwatering new cookie flavors — has teamed up with Amazon to offer Cookie Club subscription packages, so you can get a fresh delivery of your favorite sweet treats every month.

Since cravings come in all sizes and varieties, so do these boxes, which, according to Amazon, will contain cookies or candy bars, along with an Oreo-inspired gift and a recipe card in each box. You can also choose from three-month, six-month, or 12-month subscription options, which cost about $60, $120 and $240, respectively, so each tier works out to be around $20 a box.

Unfortunately, the packages aren't eligible for Amazon Prime, but free shipping is included as part of the purchase price.

So is the fancy box worth it?

The edible Oreo products on their own would cost around $6 at many retail stores, which means the remaining $14 per box is allotted for the recipe card and an Oreo-inspired gift, be it a coffee mug or hat. It might not be a bargain, but there is something to be said for the excitement of receiving a gift you get to unwrap each month — and nothing beats the convenience of delivery. Plus, who hasn't fantasized about cookies magically arriving at your doorstep after a bad day?

The holiday season has passed, but it’s not too late to give this as a gift for any other occasion. Cookie Club as a Valentine's Day present, anyone? Works for us.

Oreo has certainly been keeping us on our toes lately with its new flavor releases, from Cookie Butter, to Spicy Hot Cinnamon, and a surprising "Mystery" flavor, which turned out to be Fruity Pebbles.

Subscription box recipients will receive "new innovations" or "tried and true favorites," so by year's end, you could be a true Oreo aficionado.

OREO Cookie Club Subscription Box, $60 for a 3-month subscription, Amazon