We all love to indulge in a little room service when we're on a vacation, but one resort in Palm Springs, California is taking indulgence to new heights — and widths.

Hit with that #JWsugarhigh the moment we feasted our eyes on this 10lbs #donut. ______ Today at 4pm - meet us in the Lobby Bar as we unveil our 40lbs 🍩 !!! #LaborDayWeekend A post shared by JW Marriott Desert Springs (@desertsprings) on Sep 2, 2017 at 2:22pm PDT

The JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa recently unveiled something it's calling a "Donut Disturb" package. It features an in-house “Donut Dispatcher” delivering a homemade 10-pound doughnut that's 3 feet wide and a foot tall right to your hotel room. The whole pastry is covered in a sweet cream frosting and colored sprinkles.

The massive pastry isn't a typical doughnut in that it's not fried and it's not really one big ring of dough. It's actually comprised of layers of Tahitian vanilla cake, raspberry jelly and then topped with fondant and sprinkles. And to make it super Instagrammable, the chefs at JW Marriott have iced it in a millennial pink.

This invention might even give Ruby chocolate a run for its money!

The whole package costs $219 a night but that includes the room and you also score a $50 per night resort credit that can be used toward activities like spa treatments or a round of golf.

But does the world really need a giant pink doughnut that can be enjoyed in bed? Why not.

This doughnut cake is so large that's it’s actually wheeled to your door — not just carried. To wash it all down, the package also includes not just one, or even two, but a set of milkshakes. Bring on the sugar rush!

This sweet offer from JW Marriott is available until April 2018.