What happens when a Pumpkin Spice Latte falls in love with a caramel apple? A little fall magic, that's what.

On Oct. 3, Starbucks did the world a favor and published a blog post containing 10 ways to "spice up" any fall drink order. In the post, every suggested coffee, cider or espresso drink was derived from the chain's elusive secret menu.

Among the Pumpkin Spice Macchiato, Pumpkin Spice Java Chip Frappuccino and Pumpkin Spice Flat Whites, there was one particular drink that is quickly climbing up the ranks in popularity: the Caramel Apple Pumpkin Spice.

It's a jazzed up version of a drink called the Caramel Apple Spice, which is a combination of steamed apple juice with cinnamon syrup, whipped cream and a drizzle of caramel sauce. The original drink packs in a whopping 71 grams of sugar, but the secret drink requires two pumps of the chain's pumpkin spice sauce.

So far, pumpkin-apple fans are overwhelmed with happiness.

@petermonn have you tried this one yet??? It looks amazing 😩 https://t.co/2vdfUBPiVl — Jessica Moore (@SpoilingLandon) October 9, 2019

They're calling this beverage the true flavor of fall.

This might be my new FALL IN A CUP! Caramel Apple Pumpkin Spice Drink! https://t.co/C5za7FS9nA — Bret Mega (@BretMega) October 10, 2019

Some folks are going all in, no matter how many sugary drinks they have to order.

Starbucks has a caramel apple pumpkin spice drink on the secret menu apparently.



I’ll probably have 6 today. — slim (@_DarlingNy) October 10, 2019

Then there are those who really just want to keep it a secret.

Got to have a secret handshake to get one! pic.twitter.com/RHW1p7EVZ4 — Giant Freakin Robot (@GFRobot) October 9, 2019

Sorry dear tweeter, but the cat is out of the bag — as are these cat pops and other pumpkin-flavored fare.

As with all other secret menu beverages, these drinks aren't actually written on any menu board in Starbucks' stores. That means anyone who wants one, will just have to remember how to order it correctly.