Oprah says her perfect date night with Stedman starts with this 1 simple dish

share tweet pin email

Oprah Winfrey knows the key to the perfect date night with her man — and it's all about the menu.

The media mogul shared her ideal date Wednesday on social media during O, The Oprah Magazine's "Ask a Staffer" Q&A. The itinerary is surprisingly simple (and also easy to replicate): She cooks her longtime partner, Stedman Graham, some delicious comfort food!

Jason Merritt / Getty Images The key to Stedman Graham's heart is through food, according to Oprah Winfrey.

“Well, I am a really good cook," the actress and author explained. "And the wonderful thing about Stedman is in all the years that I've been cooking for him, no matter what it is — even if it's a piece of toast — like the other day I made an English muffin, and he's like, 'Where did you get this English muffin?' and I'm like, 'It's an English muffin,'" she laughed.

Hey, it's never a bad thing to be easy to please!

"Honey, hush!" Oprah describes a typical date night with Stedman in our kickoff edition of Ask a Staffer: pic.twitter.com/je0l4U8bLn — O The Oprah Magazine (@O_Magazine) August 2, 2018

“He is delighted with anything that I make, so my favorite date night is to make him black-eyed peas and cornbread as a surprise for dinner," she revealed. "And then, honey, hush."

"That’s all you need," she concluded. "A little black-eyed peas and corn bread. That’s it!”

While Oprah's go-to dish might seem surprisingly simple (after all, she's the woman who fought off rumors of a presidential run and managed to get a whole new royal wedding dress made the night before the nuptials), it sure does makes a low-key date night simple for her to maneuver.

“Perfect date night: me cooking — and then it’s on.”

Sounds perfect.