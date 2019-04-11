Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

April 11, 2019, 7:20 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Randee Dawn

In case you didn't know, being Oprah Winfrey has its benefits.

We all know just how much she loves veggies in general, because she's often showing off a bountiful harvest from her acreage on Instagram — and that includes gorgeous, enormous avocados.

But when she told Trevor Noah on a "Between The Scenes" insert during "The Daily Show" that she was going to share some "very normal" aspects of her life recently, we hadn't expected to learn that she's the proud owner of her own avocado orchard.

Nor did we expect to hear why.

"I will tell you several things (about me), very normal," she said. "I travel with my own bread and I bring my own avocados."

So far, so normal, if a little more organized than most of us. But then she dropped the bomb.

"I have an avocado orchard," she said.

After Noah stopped laughing, she added, "It was ridiculous to pay for avocados!"

"Which is why you bought your own orchard?" he cracked up all over again. "Are you kidding me? That's not a normal story!"

Now, we're not going to question Oprah, of all people. But according to the Hass Avocado Board, the average sales price of an avocado is around $1 (and a bit more for organic). You gotta really love the green stuff to go buy a tree ... or 100.

That wasn't the only personal life story she shared, either: She's got someone to replace her own toilet paper rolls, and after a roll has been checked the worker will fold the newest sheet into a hotel-style triangle. Plus, while she does send her laundry out to be washed, the bag never includes her unmentionables.

"You know why? Because it's $5 for a pair of panties," she said.

We are mesmerized by Oprah's accounting techniques. Normal? Sure, if you're the Queen of All Media!

After all, Oprah's gotta Oprah!

Serious question, though: Can us regular folk buy Oprah's avocados (Opravcocados) or are they all just for her private use? Asking for a friend ...