Warm up with 3 wonderful winter one-pot stews

These dishes improve over time so make extras and freeze for a quick and delicious weeknight dinner.

By Kanchan Koya

Kanchan Koya PhD, author and founder of Spice Spice Baby, is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share a few of her favorite wintery recipes that showcase the flavor of fresh spices. She shows us how to make beef and vegetable stew with cinnamon, fish stew with peppers and stewed chickpeas with spinach.

Cinnamon-Scented Beef and Vegetable Stew

Kanchan Koya

Beef, vegetables and aromatics are stewed in red wine and served over lightly buttered pasta. What's not to love about that? The richness of the stew without butter or cream keeps this dish firmly on the healthier side of the aisle. For an even lighter option, serve the stew as is or enjoy with a lentil or chickpea-based pasta.

Spiced Fish Stew with Peppers and Swiss Chard

Kanchan Koya

This dish, inspired by the Brazilian fish stew called moqueca, is the ultimate comfort food. The creaminess of the coconut milk, the vibrant spices (that don't necessarily have to be hot or spicy) and the tangy tomato hits all the flavor notes on a cold wintry day. The protein from the fish and the fiber from the vegetables are satiating and satisfying. This is a classic example of a healthy recipe that tastes decadent. Serve it with plain rice or turmeric scented cauliflower rice for a lower-carb option.

Sumac-Dusted Chana Masala

Kanchan Koya

Chickpeas and other legumes are packed with fiber and plant-based protein and therefore deeply satisfying and healthy. In fact, their regular consumption is associated with enhanced health and longevity! The spices in this recipe are not just belly-warming and flavor-enhancing but also help the digestibility of the legumes, which can be challenging for some. This dish improves over time so make extras and freeze for a quick and delicious weeknight dinner.

Kanchan Koya has a doctorate in Molecular Biology from Harvard Medical School, training from the Institute of Integrative Nutrition, and knows that food can be the best and most powerful preventative medicine. While studying DNA repair as a PhD student, Kanchan’s lab began studying the cancer-fighting powers of curcumin, the active compound in the ancient spice, turmeric. This sparked Kanchan’s interest in the science-backed health benefits of spices, which she had grown up enjoying on a daily basis in India. Upon becoming a mother, she founded Spice Spice Baby, a platform dedicated to shedding light on the healing potential of spices, demystifying them for a global audience, and inspiring their use in food for the whole family. Kanchan’s recipes are original, eclectic, nutritious, and packed with spice. She is part of the Creators Program at Buzzfeed Tasty creating recipes and digital content for a global audience of millions. You can find her experimenting with spices in her kitchen, enjoying a sweaty yoga class, or sipping a glass of wine in Brooklyn, New York, where she lives with her husband and two kids.