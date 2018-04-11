One pot, so much flavor: Master no-fuss meals with this TODAY cooking class

share tweet pin email

After hurrying to work, hurrying home and everything in between, the last thing anyone wants to do on a weeknight is prepare an intricate meal — especially if it leaves behind a pile of pots and pans to cleanup afterward.

Which is why, for our third TODAY Food Cooking Class, we're focusing on one-pot meals, which give you the big flavor you want — without the big cleanup.

Our resident simple-but-satisfying food expert, chef Ryan Scott, teaches our very own Dylan Dreyer all she needs to know for no-fuss, good-for-you family dinners. And it's not just about the slow cooker: He shows her how to cook entire meals in a cast-iron pan, sheet pan, and parchment and foil packets.

"When I heard 'one-pot meals,' I in no way thought fresh salmon with lemon and fresh asparagus," says Dreyer. "I didn't know I could make an entire roast chicken, and all the sides I need, on one sheet pan."

Ryan Scott, who works for Craftsy as an instructor, teaches six lessons in this class, including how to make this spatchcock chicken with roasted cauliflower and salsa verde (all on one sheet pan!), plus 9 more dishes, like slow-cooker brisket chili, cast-iron pineapple upside-down cake, and non-stick-pan lasagna. Find out more here.

"One-pot cooking to me is family," he says. "It's one dish, less time in the kitchen, and it allows us to get back with each other."