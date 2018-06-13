These one-pot meals will feed your fam without all the cleanup

share tweet pin email

Weeknight cooking is an accomplishment. You've commuted, worked all day, commuted again, and then you managed to whip up yourself something tasty. Seriously: an accomplishment. And what are you rewarded with? Dishes. Sigh.

That is, of course, unless you go the one-pot route. Just grab your slow cooker, cast-iron, sheet pan, skillet, parchment paper or aluminum foil — and let's get cooking — no shadow of clean-up lurking over you.

Roasted chicken has never been easier! This one-pan chicken cooks the veggies along with the protein, is served with a simple and delicious sauce and is ready to eat in about an hour.

Natalie Morales' Slow-Cooker Ropa Vieja HJO / At Home with Natalie: Simple Recipes for Healthy Living from My Family’s Kitchen to Yours Rating: undo. ( rated) Cook time: 8 hours Prep time: 20 minutes Servings: 6-8 Get the recipe

"This recipe uses one of my favorite pieces of kitchen equipment: the slow cooker. It is very hands off; you just throw everything in and let it cook," says Natalie. "The best part is the leftovers are great. I like to use them to make beef tacos, burritos and sandwiches."

"Ginger is one of my favorite ingredients because it has so many health benefits and has a ton of flavor," says Erica Reid. "Salmon is loaded with omega-3 oils, which have been known to reduce inflammation and to be great for your heart and brain."

Technique is the secret to perfectly cooked steaks. Season them liberally, let them sear, baste them with butter and let them rest. These easy steps will result in perfectly cooked meat every time. And, you can make a delicious sauce in the same pan while the meat is resting.

"Forget baking! Make delicious chicken lasagna on the stovetop using just one pan. It's super simple to make and clean up is a breeze," says Sunny.

After you see how good you feel, after having fed yourself and your family something nourishing (and noticed how few dishes are in the sink), you're going to want to make these recipes over and over and over again.