Irish chef, television personality and cookbook author Donal Skehan is joining TODAY to share some of his favorite one-pot dinner recipes. He shows us how to make saucy chicken cacciatore, a cauliflower mac and cheese bake and caramelized salmon with bok choy.

This is a one-pot take on a childhood classic that delivers on cheesy, creamy indulgence. I've added cauliflower, not as a vague attempt at making this feel somewhat healthy, but simply because it works! Cauliflower gratin meets mac and cheese in a glorious one-pot hybrid!

Braised chicken is the perfect comfort food for darker days, and this one is incredibly simple to prepare. Unlike most stews, it's a one-pan, simplified method that achieves the best bits of this classic recipe in half the time.

I love this recipe because its flavors instantly transport you to Southeast Asia, and it only takes minutes to make.

