Olympic swimmer Natalie Coughlin is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share a few of her favorite family recipes from her cookbook "Cook to Thrive: Recipes to Fuel Body and Soul." She shows us how to make her grandmother's Filipino crispy spring rolls aka lumpia and breakfast fried rice with eggs.

When I think of holiday get-togethers with family, the dish I look forward to most is my grandma's lumpia. I've spoiled my dinner plenty of times eating too many of them. There are countless versions of lumpia, and while I've tried and liked quite a few, but these are the best!

Leftover rice mixed with lots of garlic, veggies, and eggs is actually a common Filipino breakfast called sinangag. Rather than fry the eggs in a separate pan, I like to cook them directly in little craters that I make in the rice mixture. My version uses collard greens, which I love because they become silky during cooking while providing you with all sorts of nutrients and minerals. But feel free to substitute other vegetables that strike your fancy.

