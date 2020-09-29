Baby Ollie is expanding his palate!

Dylan Dreyer shared a photo of her 9-month-old's son first "real" meal on Instagram, explaining that they had turned a family-favorite dish into a baby-friendly dinner.

"It’s Ollie’s first 'real' meal with all the seasonings," she wrote. "Threw our minestrone soup right into the blender. I think we have a winner!"

One photo shows the "adult" portion, packed with pasta, vegetables and more. A second photo shows the baby-friendly version, which looks more like baby food but still has a vivid orange color and visible spices.

In a sweet video included in the post, it looks like Ollie can't get enough of the meal: Dylan shared a short clip of her spooning soup into the toddler's mouth as Cal chatters in the background. Ollie, wearing a blue and white striped bib, is all too eager to keep trying bites of the blended soup. #diningwithollie, it seems, is the new spinoff to #cookingwithcal.

Ollie has had quite the eventful September: In addition to giving grown-up foods a try, he's learning how to crawl, according to a video Dylan shared on Instagram last week.

The minestrone soup has a special place in the family's recipe repertoire: In 2019, Dylan's husband Brian Fichera made the same soup to celebrate their seventh anniversary.

"It was a 'verbal' recipe, meaning he did all the work but I told him the recipe from the comfort of the couch!" Dylan said at the time.

She also shared the recipe for the delicious dinner, which is packed with vegetables and flavored with pancetta and Parmesan rind. Dylan also said that she likes to top the soup off with fresh spinach leaves and freshly grated Parmesan cheese.

The recipe is quick and easy, too: Simply sauté vegetables and pancetta in olive oil, add tomatoes, broth and cheese, and simmer for 30 minutes before adding pasta. Dinner can be on the table in less than an hour! And if you have little ones at home, use Dylan's trick of simply putting a serving or two of the finished product into the blender and blending until it's completely smooth.