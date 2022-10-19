The recipe for Olivia Wilde's alleged "special salad dressing" may have finally dropped — and was shared by the chef herself.

Wilde shared a photo from Nora Ephron's book "Heartburn" on her Instagram story, which revealed the ingredients needed for a vinaigrette. It may or may not be the same dressing that Wilde's former nanny said she used in a salad for her now-boyfriend, Harry Styles.

"Mix 2 tablespoons Grey Poupon with 2 tablespoons good red wine vinegar," the recipe reads. "Then, whisk constantly with a fork, slowly add 6 tablespoons olive oil, until the vinaigrette is thick and creamy; this makes a very strong vinaigrette that’s perfect for salad greens like arugula and watercress and endive."

Wilde shared a photo from Nora Ephron's book "Heartburn" on her Instagram story. @oliviawilde via Instagram

The post appears to be a response to Wilde's former nanny who told The Daily Mail in an article published on Oct. 17 that Wilde's ex-fiancé, Jason Sudeikis, was "infuriated" after Wilde had prepared a salad with her "special dressing" for Styles.

The nanny, who chose not to disclose her name, alleged Sudeikis ranted "furiously" at Wilde, and then laid down under her car to prevent her from leaving to take it to Styles, according to The Daily Mail.

Wilde, 38, and Sudeikis, 47, responded to their nanny's allegations in a joint statement to TODAY on Oct. 17.

"As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly. Her now 18 month long campaign of harassing us, as well as loved ones, close friends and colleagues, has reached its unfortunate apex," Wilde and Sudeikis said.

"We will continue to focus on raising and protecting our children with the sincere hope that she will now choose to leave our family alone," they added.

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis attended the Vanity Fair Oscar Party together on March 4, 2018. Kevin Mazur / WireImage

The "special dressing" saga is the latest development in Wilde and Sudeikis' split. The couple ended their seven-year engagement in November 2020 and share two children together: Otis, 8, and Daisy, 6.

Wilde met Styles, 28, around the same time while on the set of "Don't Worry Darling," a psychological thriller she directed. Styles starred in the film alongside actor Florence Pugh.

Wilde responded to rumors she left Sudeikis for Styles in an interview last month with Vanity Fair. "The complete horses--- idea that I left Jason for Harry is completely inaccurate," she said. "Our relationship was over long before I met Harry."

Although Wilde and Sudeikis split two years ago, the couple has been in the spotlight this year between the "Don't Worry Darling" drama involving alleged feuds between Wilde and her stars, and Wilde being served custody papers in a manila envelope while on stage at CinemaCon.

The director spoke about the experience in an interview with Variety in August. "It was my workplace. In any other workplace, it would be seen as an attack," Wilde said. "It was really upsetting. It shouldn’t have been able to happen.

"There was a huge breach in security, which is really scary," she continued. "The hurdles that you had to jump through to get into that room with several badges, plus special COVID tests that had to be taken days in advance, which gave you wristbands that were necessary to gain access to the event — this was something that required forethought.”

Sources close to Sudeikis told NBC News in April that he had "no prior knowledge" that Wilde would be served the papers while she spoke on stage, and that he "would never condone her being served in such an inappropriate manner."