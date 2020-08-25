Chrissy Teigen is no stranger to being in the middle of a fierce Twitter debate, whether she's weighing in on a new favorite reality series or clapping back after being given unsolicited pregnancy advice.

The latest dispute she's sparked, however, revolves around a pretty common breakfast staple: sunny side up eggs.

In a series of videos posted to Twitter Monday night, Teigen showcased her preferred frying technique for making eggs, which she used to top a Cajun-spiced catfish.

perfect sunny eggs tutorial! pic.twitter.com/4weEQoxn93 — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 25, 2020

In one video, Teigen is seen cracking two eggs into a small bowl. Then she adds a layer of olive oil to her pan. After gently adding the eggs into the heated pan, she covers it with a lid and lets the eggs fry before finishing them with a generous sprinkling of salt and pepper. The finished eggs then easily slide out of the pan onto the fish fillet.

Teigen captioned her post "perfect sunny eggs tutorial!" but what ensued was a surprisingly divisive discussion over her decision to use olive oil.

Many, many people were appalled that she would choose olive oil over butter.

This honestly made me so happy. My Spanish mum always fried eggs in olive oil. Family favourite. You can cut them all up and add a tablespoon of sherry vinegar and put in a sandwich. Big chunky white bread is best. — buffbronze (@buffbronze) August 25, 2020

Some were at least kind to the "Cravings" author in their disapproval of her liberal usage of olive oil.

Beautiful eggs! Personally not a fan of using olive oil with eggs because then they taste like olive oil, however. Also Luna is adorbs as usual. — Joanna Fantozzi (@JoannaFantozzi) August 25, 2020

But plenty of people were just mean.

I cant be the only one grossed out by cooking eggs in oil... — Ryan Cahalane (@stlryanc) August 25, 2020

Many touted butter as the preferred fat in which to fry eggs,

I never said her eggs were bad. I said any chef would say to cook eggs in butter. — Johnny M (@johnmulligan691) August 25, 2020

I used to use olive oil...But when I started working in professional kitchens I got yelled at for it. Use a good butter, tastes a lot better. 🖤 — Christina Shea (@cmshea88) August 25, 2020

Others championed the wonders of bacon grease.

Even better: use leftover bacon grease — Melinda Byerley (@MJB_SF) August 25, 2020

The only way I can cook eggs is in bacon grease. Yolks broken, salt n pepper, & i smash em good with the spatula til crispy & dead. No orange, no runny for me! 🤣 — Fleur de lis girl ⚜ (@suzbar63) August 25, 2020

Teigen's egg frying video racked up over 33,000 likes and more than 1,500 comments in less than 24 hours.

But does Teigen's cooking method really warrant all the hoopla?

It turns out that the pros are also divided on the oil vs. butter debate, too.

"I like to use a heavy weighted nonstick skillet on low to medium heat with a high-temp oil to reduce burning the edges,” Blake Hartley, executive chef at Lapeer's in Atlanta, told TODAY. “Once the white has fully solidified, you’re good.”

Instead of using olive oil, Hartley prefers using canola or vegetable oil which, unlike olive oil, can be heated to much higher temperatures.

Others think that a mix of oil and butter is actually the best solution because you'll get that buttery flavor combined with the frying power of an oil.

Luis Geronimo, chef at Sol Sazon in New Jersey, advised home cooks to add one or two teaspoons of oil into a pan and then, when it starts to heat up, add a tablespoon spoon of butter and let it melt (but not burn!) before adding in your eggs. “This gives you a butter taste without burning the butter," said the chef.

Whatever fat you use, most chefs agreed that using a nonstick pan is the ideal cooking apparatus for ensuring that your beautiful egg comes out in one piece.

However divisive the topic of frying fat might be, it looks like Teigen is getting the last laugh on this one.

Those are probably the best ever(and looking like tasty!)sunny side eggs ever filmed! What is he talking about?....@chrissyteigen keep it up! https://t.co/lr0K3tPuJf — Please wear a mask! Do it for the World please... (@chefjoseandres) August 25, 2020

On Tuesday, award-winning celebrity chef and humanitarian José Andrés took to Twitter to declare his support for the cookbook author's sunny side up eggs.

"Those are probably the best ever(and looking like tasty!)sunny side eggs ever filmed! What is he talking about?....@chrissyteigen keep it up!" he posted.