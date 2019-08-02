Olive Garden’s Never Ending Pasta Pass was first launched in 2014 and since then has reached a legendary status among carb lovers and thousands of people in search of a great meal deal.

The Italian chain is bringing back the popular promotion this August, and will be giving away 24,000 passes. This year, Olive Garden is using social media to suggest that something even bigger — or at least unusual — is in store for those who score a pass.

On Tuesday, the chain shared a tweet with an usual series of images, captioning the post, "There's more than meets the eye."

“Oh, but what’s this? There’s something new ... A mystery awaits It’s a clue, what to-do?” reads a teaser on the landing page for where the pasta passes will be up for sale.

“Our fans look forward to Never Ending Pasta Pass every year. What better way to celebrate its return than letting our fans have some fun before the announcement with a sneak peek and the opportunity to uncover the clues to this year’s big announcement?” a representative for Olive Garden told TODAY over email.

Last year, each pass cost $100 and allowed any holder to enjoy eight weeks of unlimited pasta with their choice of sauces and toppings, as well as soup or salad and breadsticks for the duration of the Never Ending Pasta Bowl season, which normally runs from late September through mid-November. There were also limited quantities of a $300 pasta pass, which entitled holders to a full year of bottomless pasta.

In past years, these pasta passes have sold out incredibly fast, usually within seconds, which has led to some social media backlash among those whose computers weren't quick enough to make the deal happen. Of course, many of those passes ended up on eBay, where they were often listed for 10 times their value.

But what will the big reveal be this year?

A rep for Olive Garden wouldn't confirm exactly what's going on but said that some industrious fans have really been studying the clues, from counting the ceiling tiles in each photo (does that signify sauce and topping combination options?) to carefully examining the knick knacks and photos — there's even one of Jimmy Fallon and Post Malone's famous trip to Olive Garden.

Olive Garden's Never Ending Pasta Passes officially go on sale Thursday, August 15 at 2 p.m. ET. May the odds be ever in your favor.