Olive Garden is offering free to-go meals amid coronavirus outbreak

As more restaurants move toward takeout or delivery service only amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Olive Garden is offering a new buy-one, get-one meal deal — and, in true never ending style, customers are able to use it as many times as they like.

This is the first time in the restaurant's history that a promotion is being offered solely as a takeout or delivery option.

"We hope this helps bring comfort and convenience to families during this difficult time," an Olive Garden spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

Guests will be able to choose between several hot 'Buy One' options, like the chain's classic fettuccine Alfredo, cheese ravioli, lasagna or chicken Parmigiana. Then, they can select a 'Take One' option (of equal or lesser value), which will be packaged up and chilled, ready to be popped in your freezer or fridge for a next-day meal. Orders can be placed online or by phone and entrees start at $12.99.

If customers spend more than $40 in most states, they'll be able to get their meal delivered free of charge. Residents in California, Oregon and Washington must have orders of $75 or more to qualify for free delivery.

Like many other delivery services, Olive Garden is offering a contactless option. Guests who decide to pick up their orders can also do so without leaving their car — a server from the restaurant will bring the food right to their car for curbside pickup.

An Olive Garden spokesperson confirmed to TODAY that there is no end date to the promotion at this time and there is no limit on how many 'Buy One, Take One' meals can be ordered.

Olive Garden isn't the only restaurant providing affordable options for consumers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Burger King recently announced that it would be offering free kids' meals, and other eateries, like Sweetgreen, have been providing free meals to medical professionals.