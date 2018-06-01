Olive Garden's create-your-own lasagna has sparked a social media frenzy

share tweet pin email

Love choose-your-own-adventure experiences? Here’s the equivalent ... Italian-food style.

Olive Garden has come out with its first create-your-own lasagna that lets diners choose from four different sauces and six toppings — making up to 24 different variations. It’s called the Lasagna Mia and it looks, well, like a lot of food.

Here’s how it works: Customers start with the restaurant’s four-cheese lasagna as a base and then choose a sauce. There’s the classic meat sauce made with beef and Italian sausage, classic marinara, five-cheese marinara and alfredo options — for those who really, really can't get enough cream and cheese into their diets. Then you choose a topping: garden veggies, cheese ravioli, mini meatballs, chicken fritta, grilled chicken or sauteed shrimp.

So, you can make it mighty meaty or load up on veggies and sausage.

Normally a lasagna takes about an hour to cook so Olive Garden's DIY-toppings approach is a unique take on the Italian classic.

Naturally, the restaurant known for its viral promotions like the Never-Ending Pasta Pass has plenty of fans looking forward to a carb-filled coma.

Olive Garden is known for coming up with some pretty outrageous promotions to keep its customers craving more. Besides its famous all-you-can eat passes, the chain recently debuted a Meatball Pizza Bowl and last year it introduced a Cookie Butter Cake (which was delicious!).

The Lasagna Mia, which starts at $12.99, is only available for a limited time so you might want to run there, especially if you want to try all 24 options — to which we say, good luck!