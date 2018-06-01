Olive Garden's create-your-own lasagna has sparked a social media frenzy

Love choose-your-own-adventure experiences? Here’s the equivalent ... Italian-food style.
Olive Garden has come out with its first create-your-own lasagna that lets diners choose from four different sauces and six toppings — making up to 24 different variations. It’s called the Lasagna Mia and it looks, well, like a lot of food.
Here’s how it works: Customers start with the restaurant’s four-cheese lasagna as a base and then choose a sauce. There’s the classic meat sauce made with beef and Italian sausage, classic marinara, five-cheese marinara and alfredo options — for those who really, really can't get enough cream and cheese into their diets. Then you choose a topping: garden veggies, cheese ravioli, mini meatballs, chicken fritta, grilled chicken or sauteed shrimp.
So, you can make it mighty meaty or load up on veggies and sausage.
Hoda, Jenna give Olive Garden's spaghetti pie two thumbs up!Play Video - 1:28
Hoda, Jenna give Olive Garden's spaghetti pie two thumbs up!Play Video - 1:28
More video
Kathie Lee and Hoda are having a beach bash in LA (with wine, of course)
Watch Sheinelle Jones get ‘BeanBoozled’ by weird jelly bean flavors
Affordable summer wines for every palate and price point
For royal wedding, Kathie Lee and Hoda swap wine for Pimm’s cups
Normally a lasagna takes about an hour to cook so Olive Garden's DIY-toppings approach is a unique take on the Italian classic.
Naturally, the restaurant known for its viral promotions like the Never-Ending Pasta Pass has plenty of fans looking forward to a carb-filled coma.
Olive Garden is known for coming up with some pretty outrageous promotions to keep its customers craving more. Besides its famous all-you-can eat passes, the chain recently debuted a Meatball Pizza Bowl and last year it introduced a Cookie Butter Cake (which was delicious!).
The Lasagna Mia, which starts at $12.99, is only available for a limited time so you might want to run there, especially if you want to try all 24 options — to which we say, good luck!