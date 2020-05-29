Score up to 91% off watches, polo shirts, knife sets and more just in time for Father’s Day

Olive Garden has its own line of wines and will now deliver right to your door

Meals with wine are also available for pickup in over 40 states.
Getty Images/ Olive Garden

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
/ Source: TODAY
By Erica Chayes Wida

When kids are craving some classic comfort food like doughy breadsticks and fettuccine Alfredo, adults may be looking to wind down with something a little more, er, adult. Since many of its restaurant dining rooms still remain closed around the country, Olive Garden is offering full meals — including full bottles from its own wine line — for pickup and delivery.

Starting at $15 a bottle, these Italian-made wines which are only available at Olive Garden are now being sold in states where alcohol pickup or delivery is currently legal. A spokesperson for Olive Garden confirmed to TODAY Food that this service is currently being offered at over 750 restaurants in 40 states.

Anyone fancy a sweet, pink wine with their Seafood Alfredo?BurkleHagen Photography

The wines include Head-to-Head rosé, a merlot blend called Red Blend Porta Vita, a slightly effervescent red wine called Roscato Rosso Dolce and two sweet moscatos: Pink Moscato Blend Confetti and Moscato Primo Amore.

Ordering wine by the glass is not available for to-go and delivery orders. For orders over $50, however, delivery is free.

Related

Food

FoodOlive Garden's new giant meatball is honestly terrifying

For those itching to be surrounded by that Tuscany-by-way-of-America decor (just like Olive Garden super fan Marilyn Hagerty), the chain is slowly starting to reopen some restaurant dining rooms. Since reopening orders vary widely by state, and even cities, it's best to call your favorite location before heading out for a meal.

Make the creamiest, dreamiest fettuccine Alfredo in 5 minutes with this simple trick

Aug. 14, 201906:50
Erica Chayes Wida

Erica Chayes Wida is a New York City-area based journalist and food writer obsessed with culture, poetry and travel. Follow her work on Contently.