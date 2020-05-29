Olive Garden has its own line of wines and will now deliver right to your door

When kids are craving some classic comfort food like doughy breadsticks and fettuccine Alfredo, adults may be looking to wind down with something a little more, er, adult. Since many of its restaurant dining rooms still remain closed around the country, Olive Garden is offering full meals — including full bottles from its own wine line — for pickup and delivery.

Starting at $15 a bottle, these Italian-made wines which are only available at Olive Garden are now being sold in states where alcohol pickup or delivery is currently legal. A spokesperson for Olive Garden confirmed to TODAY Food that this service is currently being offered at over 750 restaurants in 40 states.

Anyone fancy a sweet, pink wine with their Seafood Alfredo? BurkleHagen Photography

The wines include Head-to-Head rosé, a merlot blend called Red Blend Porta Vita, a slightly effervescent red wine called Roscato Rosso Dolce and two sweet moscatos: Pink Moscato Blend Confetti and Moscato Primo Amore.

Ordering wine by the glass is not available for to-go and delivery orders. For orders over $50, however, delivery is free.

For those itching to be surrounded by that Tuscany-by-way-of-America decor (just like Olive Garden super fan Marilyn Hagerty), the chain is slowly starting to reopen some restaurant dining rooms. Since reopening orders vary widely by state, and even cities, it's best to call your favorite location before heading out for a meal.