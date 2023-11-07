IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Upgrade oatmeal cookies and cinnamon rolls with Rolo candies

Maya-Camille Broussard makes magic in the kitchen by turning chocolate and caramel candies into delicious baked treats.
By Maya-Camille Broussard

Chef and author Maya-Camille Broussard is stopping by the TODAY kitchen make some oven-baked magic, turning chocolate and caramel candies into delicious baked treats. She shows us how to make candy-filled cinnamon rolls with chocolate frosting and salted oatmeal cookies with dark chocolate caramels.

(Sponsored by Rolo.)

Rolo Rolls
It's impossible not to fall in love with the fluffiness of these chocolaty rolls. They have all the best features of an iced cinnamon roll, but with the added bonus of chopped chocolate and caramel candies tucked inside. Plus, a gooey chocolate buttercream adds even more delectable decadence.

Sea Salt Rolo Chip Cookies
Add salt to sweets is the perfect balance of saccharinity with a bit of flavor intensity. Chewy caramel, deep dark chocolate and toasty oats make these cookies comforting and complex at the same time. Everyone will want a bite!

If you like those delicious desserts, you should also try these:

Bourbon Candy Bar Milkshakes
Siri Daly's Halloween Candy Blondies
Maya-Camille Broussard