Cookies for breakfast! Nutter Butter and Chips Ahoy cereals debut at Walmart

As kids, we were told it wasn't a good idea to eat dessert for breakfast, but lately cereal brands have been defying the rules — and we're not mad about it.
Oreo O's
Created by Post Cereals in 1997, Oreo O's need no introduction. Just in case you need the 411, Oreo O's is a cereal that tasted JUST LIKE OREOS! Unfortunately in 2007 Oreo O's was discontinued everywhere outside of South Korea.
It was a sad 10 years, but Post Cereal officially announced the comeback of indefinite production beginning June 2017.
Get your fix! Oreo O's are available to purchase.
Oreo O’s Cereal, $10, Amazon
Dunkaroos
Ahh, yes. Dunkaroos! What 90's kid could forget this delicious snack consisting of cookies, icing and its famous Kangaroo mascot?!
Dunkaroos was created by Betty Crocker back in 1990, and was discontinued in the United States back in 2012. Fortunately, for all of you Dunkaroos fans, these cookies are currently being produced in Canada!
Flavors include chocolate cookies with vanilla icing, graham cookies with chocolate icing, chocolate chip graham cookies with rainbow sprinkle icing and vanilla cookies with strawberry icing.
Dunkaroos are available to purchase.
Dunkaroos, $14, AmazonAmazon
French Toast Crunch:
This incredible tasting cereal first launched in 1995 by General Mills.
Unfortunately in 2006 General Mills discontinued their product and we had to say au revoir to one of our favorite 90's breakfasts.
But look no further! Starting December 2014, General Mills brought back French Toast Crunch due to popular demand and yes, with its original recipe.
Your favorite "French" past time is available to purchase.
French Toast Crunch, $8, AmazonAmazon
SURGE
First introduced to us in the 1990s and produced by the Coca-Cola Company, this vibrant-colored canned beverage is something we all remember and loved. But because of sagging sales, 2006 was the last time America saw the citrus-flavored soft drink.
But thanks to social media, and of course nostalgic ‘90s kids, fans created the "Surge Movement" in hopes to put their favorite drink back on the shelves.
Surprise to all, it worked! You can now purchase Surge, and we lived happily ever after.
Surge, $34 for 12 cans, AmazonAmazon
Shark Bites Fruit Snacks
Whether you preferred to eat one at a time, or the entire package all at once, these funky, flavorful, tiny shark fruit snacks were the best thing to have in your lunch box!
We're gonna need a bigger boat to stock up on this delicious ‘90s treat!
Shark Bites, $12 for 2 boxes, AmazonAmazon
Ore-Ida's Bagel Bites
Every 90's kid has memories of popping these Bagel Bites in the microwave after a day of playing outside. They were a cultural phenomenon.
None of us felt guilty for eating the entire box, whether it was filled with the three cheese, pepperoni, sausage or supreme variety.
Lucky for us, Bagel Bites are still around, and available to purchase!!
Bagel Bites, $3, AmazonAmazon
Rice Krispies Treats Cereal
Rice Krispie Treats cereal was first launched in 1993, with many thanks to Kellogg's.
For years, many people on social media have claimed the cereal to be MIA, but a little research reveals it’s still available, and oh-so-good as you remember!
Rice Krispies Treats Cereal, $25 for 4, AmazonAmazon
Fruit Gushers
Fruit Gushers aka "Gushers" thankfully came into our lives in 1991, produced by General Mills (under Betty Crocker). There was no feeling more satisfying than when one of these exploded in your mouth!
Fruit Gusher Fruit Snacks are alive and well and available to purchase.
Gushers, $31 for a 6-pack, AmazonAmazon
Crispy M&M's
They're back! Crispy M&M's, originally launched in 1999, were a must-try candy for any ‘90s kid. After a 10-year discontinuation, they made a comeback and are available to purchase.
Crispy M&M’s, $23 for 24, AmazonAmazon
Kid Cuisine
Remember the incredibly delicious frozen dinner for the hungry ‘90s child? Kid Cuisine, created in 1990 by ConAgra Foods, was a top pick of plenty of kids, who begged their parents to buy the boxes adorned with that cute little mascot, BJ Penguin.
Although the mascot is now K.C. Penguin, these meals are still around and have additional selections to try, such as Pizza Painter Cheese Pizza, All- Star Chicken Breast Nuggets, Catch-A-Wave Mac-N-Cheese and Carnival Mini Corn Dog Bites.
Kid Cuisine, $4, AmazonAmazon
Lunchables
The year was 1988 and Kraft Heinz (sold under the Oscar Mayer brand name) came up with a food product many may not know are still sold today.
Lunchables now come in 26 varieties! That includes pizza, nachos, burgers, hot dogs, wraps, chicken nuggets and of course your traditional meat + cheese + cracker combo.
Lunchables, $2, AmazonAmazon
Squeeze It
What was your favorite Squeeze It flavor? These fruit-flavored juice drinks produced by General Mills are still available to purchase thanks to Amazon UK.
Get yo' flavor on!
Squeeze Its, 16 pounds for 24, AmazonAmazon
Wonderball
Whats in a Wonder Ball you ask?
I apologize in advance if you now have their catchy jingle stuck in your head! The Wonder Ball first launched in the early 1990's, and though it did have a significant time gap with production, the incredible hollowed chocolate ball filled with various surprises such as candy miniatures toys and stickers are indeed available for purchase!
What's in YOUR Wonder Ball? Find out here!
Wonderball, $8, AmazonAmazon
Post is launching Chips Ahoy! Cereal and Nutter Butter Cereal and these cookies-turned-breakfast meals are following right in the footsteps of the Oreo O’s revival that came before it.
As any kid knows, nothing is better than milk and cookies, so throwing cookie-inspired cereal into a bowl of milk sounds like a guaranteed win.
The Chips Ahoy! version looks like the cookies we've always known but shrunken into a bite-size form. Same goes for the peanut-shaped Nutter Butter Cereal: They're crunchy, mini Nutter Butters coated in real peanut butter. (Can we rationalize this to ourselves as a healthy meal with all that good fat?) Each box retails for $3.98.
While these cereals won't be out for a few weeks, the Twittersphere is already hankering for a sweet, crunchy taste.
The two cereals will be starting out as Walmart exclusives, but after April 2018, they'll be in stock at other grocery chains. Just after Christmas, on Dec. 26, both cereals will be available online at Walmart.com and in stores.