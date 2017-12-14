Cookies for breakfast! Nutter Butter and Chips Ahoy cereals debut at Walmart

of

Oreo O's

Created by Post Cereals in 1997, Oreo O's need no introduction. Just in case you need the 411, Oreo O's is a cereal that tasted JUST LIKE OREOS! Unfortunately in 2007 Oreo O's was discontinued everywhere outside of South Korea.

It was a sad 10 years, but Post Cereal officially announced the comeback of indefinite production beginning June 2017.

Get your fix! Oreo O's are available to purchase.

