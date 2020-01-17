3 nutrient-packed recipes to help promote healthy-looking skin

Crow's feet, laugh lines, frown lines and elevens — so many clever ways to refer to all the different kinds of wrinkles and crinkles that take up residence on our faces. In addition to staying out of the sun, drinking plenty of H2O, wearing sunscreen and avoiding cigarettes, here's one more tool to keep in your anti-aging arsenal: eating a healthy diet that's rich in vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and good-for-you fats. You can get started with these three nutrient-packed recipes. Ready, set, glow!

Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Rise and shine with these beautifying waffles made with matcha. They are soft and fluffy on the inside, perfectly crispy on the outside and sport a stylish green. In addition to standard ingredients like whole-grain flour and milk, I mash in a banana for natural sweetness and add matcha to pack in skin- and health-enhancing antioxidants. While they're super tasty with any topper, I love to layer on strawberries and chopped nuts for extra nutrient-rich deliciousness.

Whip up this tasty spin on traditional pesto, stat! Each bright and vibrant bite contains a blend of earthy kale, toasty walnuts, aromatic basil, EVOO, garlic and Parmesan. The end result is a flavorful sauce that's bursting with vitamin C, beta-carotene and omega-3's, three nutrients that play a key role in enriching your skin's overall appearance. You can toss this power pesto with whole grain pasta, zucchini noodles or spaghetti squash — there's no wrong choice.

Nathan Congleton / TODAY

It's a perfect day for a piping hot bowl of creamy, comforting tomato soup. Here, I give this beloved classic a joyful makeover using ingredients that can help you look good and feel great (shout out to the carrots and tomatoes because they each contain compounds that can help enhance our skin's health!). Plus, I snuck in one secret ingredient to create a velvety smooth texture (without any cream or dairy) and pack in protein, too.

