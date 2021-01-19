IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Make breakfast better with brain-boosting granola and superfood smoothies

This is a super simple yet incredibly nutritious way to kickstart your day.
By Marco Borges

Nutritionist Marco Borges is joining TODAY's Al Roker to share his easy and healthy recipes to start the day strong. He shows us how to make quick 4-ingredient granola and smoothies packed with nutritious superfoods.

Brain-Boosting Granola
This is one of our go-to breakfast items as a topping for smoothie bowls, by itself as a snack or in a bowl as cereal.

Superfood Smoothie Breakfast
This is a super simple yet incredibly nutritious way to kickstart your day. It's loaded with vitamins, minerals and fiber to power your best self from the inside out. I love topping them with a few extra seeds and fresh fruit.

Marco Borges