Wendy's is so convinced that customers will love its new fries that the fast food chain is willing to replace them for free if you're not completely satisfied.

On Wednesday, the company announced its new "Hot & Crispy Fry Guarantee" in an attempt to attract customers to its restaurants and steer them away from its competitors. The new fry recipe is made with real potatoes for "improved heat protection and crispiness" and is available across the country.

"We know customers deserve better than the cold, soggy fries they've been receiving at competitors. That's why we're committed to delivering hot and crispy fries with every single order – if your fries aren't hot and crispy when you receive them, we'll replace them, no questions asked," Wendy's U.S. Chief Marketing Officer Carl Loredo wrote in a press release. "This guarantee is an expression of the trust we've built with our customers, assuring a high-quality, craveable experience every time."

The new Wendy's fries are now available across the country. TODAY Illustration / The Wendy's Company

The burger chain first announced that it was switching up its fry recipe in August and revealed that its new recipe stays hot and crispy longer than the old one.

“These fries are a cut above the rest – literally. One side is built for heat retention, and the other for crispiness," Wendy's Senior Specialist, Culinary & Innovation Emily Kessler said at the time.

Now that the highly anticipated fries are available, the chain is hoping its new product guarantee will sweeten the pot a bit and get customers excited to give them a try.

"At Wendy's, we are always looking for new ways to innovate our menu where we see the competition lacking," Wendy's Vice President of Culinary Innovation John Li said in a press release. "As a fry fanatic, it's not okay for fries to be just okay – so I set out with our culinary team on the pursuit of the perfect fry that would disrupt the category. We are so proud of where we landed with Wendy's new Hot & Crispy Fries, delivering a hot, crispy, salty crunch with every bite."

It took the culinary team four years to perfect the recipe and they tested 20 different potato cuts on their quest to create the new Hot & Crispy Fries. In August, Wendy's President Kurt Kane told CNN Business that the development team kept a bit of skin on the potato to add flavor.

"We used a batter system that allows us to be able to maintain crispiness, both when they're fresh and hot out of the fryer as well as several minutes later," he explained.

The restaurant is also using new, shorter fry baskets to help the fries soak up more oil.

"What those new fry baskets do is enable us to make sure that we fry the fries correctly each and every time," he said.

The Hot & Crispy Guarantee applies to all orders at the drive-thru, via contactless pickup via mobile order, or through delivery with the Wendy's app and other delivery services like DoorDash, Grubhub, Postmates and Uber Eats.

If you end up trying the fries through the Wendy's app, you can also grab yourself a free small Frosty all month long!

Related: