share tweet pin email

Olympians from Norway ended up with a giant truckload of eggs on their hands after team chefs got a little scrambled on Google Translate.

The mishap led to the team's chefs ordering 15,000 eggs instead of 1,500 for the country's 109 athletes in Pyeongchang for the Winter Games.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link The yolk's on Norway's Olympians: They got WAY too many eggs Play Video - 0:33 The yolk's on Norway's Olympians: They got WAY too many eggs Play Video - 0:33

The Norwegian newspaper Trønder-Avisa posted a picture of team chefs with a portion of the massive egg delivery.

Apparently, a Google Translate snafu resulted in the massive egg influx, the paper said.

OL-leiren bestilte 1500 egg gjennom Ã¥ oversette via Google Translate. Men det slo feil. 15.000 ble levert pÃ¥ dÃ¸ra. Vi Ã¸nsker lykke til og hÃ¥per at de norske gullhÃ¥pene er glade â veldig glade â i egg: pic.twitter.com/qaWVpq1Xgy — TrÃ¸nder-Avisa (@tronderavisa) February 3, 2018

The team "received half a truckload of eggs" and there was "no end to the delivery," team chef Stale Johansen told Norwegian newspaper Aftenposten.

The mistaken shipment worked out to about 137 eggs per Norwegian athlete.

Thankfully, the chefs were able to return the 13,500 extras to the grocer in Pyeongchang, according to reports.

Follow TODAY.com writer Scott Stump on Twitter.