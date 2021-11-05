No time to shop? Order one of these Thanksgiving meal kits

Thanksgiving can be stressful. Aside from worrying about family arguments and tensions around the dinner table, there’s all the shopping, planning, and cooking that goes into that big holiday feast.

That’s not to say you have to go to six different grocery stores to find the perfect turkey, trimmings and desserts. There’s always the option of eating out or ordering prepared meals to take home and reheat. But a really great middle ground is ordering online meal kits. These kits will come either with the ingredients and recipe all in one box and ready to prep, or with the whole meal cooked and frozen. Then you just have to reheat and serve. Either way, it takes a lot of the work and stress out of the holiday. That leaves the fun part — eating and and taking credit for a meal well done!

Blue Apron

Blue Apron has many options for Thanksgiving, both for subscribers and for non-subscribers. Non-subscribers can get the Classic Thanksgiving Meal Kit for 6-8 (includes six recipes) at $109.98, and this includes the recipes for savory butter roasted turkey breast, homemade garlic and herb gravy, fresh cranberry sauce with ginger and spicy maple syrup, roasted Brussel sprouts with fried rosemary and pumpkin seeds, and so much more. Happen to be a subscriber? You can get the same kit for $99 plus $9.99 shipping. There are other meal kit options for different tastes and group sizes available as well. All of Blue Apron's Thanksgiving box options are available for delivery the weeks of November 8, November 15, and November 22.

Goldbelly

Goldbelly offers tons of Thanksgiving meal kits, from the bird to the sides, and so much more. What’s fun about this service is that you can get items shipped from different areas of the country and have it all arrive at your door in time for Thanksgiving for one epic meal. That means if you want to order a Cajun fried turkey from Uncle Ray’s, a sour cream apple walnut pie from Little Pie Company, and famous southern sides for 16 from Mighty Quinn’s, it can all be on your dinner table — no matter where in the country you happen to live.

HelloFresh

HelloFresh has brought back its Thanksgiving Feast, with several options. The Traditional Turkey Thanksgiving + Sides Box is $169.89 (plus $8.99 shipping) and serves 8-10, working out to $16.99 per serving and includes all the ingredients to make roast turkey with a garlic-herb butter rub and classic gravy, and a variety of sides including mashed potatoes with garlic and sour cream, ciabatta stuffing with chicken sausage and cranberries, classic gravy with fresh herbs, roasted delicata squash and shallot with walnuts, and cranberry sauce with orange and cinnamon. There’s also an apple ginger crisp with cinnamon pecan crumble for dessert. This is available through November 18 or while supplies last, with delivery beginning on November 16.

Hickory Farms

If you have a big crowd to feed, the Hickory Farms premium turkey dinner is on sale for $185 (usually $220) and can feed up to 12 people. The turkey comes with everything from brown sugar sweet potatoes to apple and sausage stuffing, and so much more.

Lawry’s at Home

Lawry’s at Home has a prime rib feast at $329 that includes a prime rib, creamed spinach, creamed corn, mashed potatoes, Yorkshire pudding batter and tins to bake them in, Lawry’s seasoned salt and pepper, gravy, au jus, whipped creamed horseradish, one bottle of Lawry’s vintage salad dressing, a jar of C.C. Brown’s hot fudge sauce, preparation instructions, a meat thermometer, and recipe cards. The feast will arrive frozen, ready to thaw and prepare with help from detailed instructions and videos on its website.

Omaha Steaks

This legendary online steak shop actually has a pretty stellar Thanksgiving in a box option. The BYO Thanksgiving Dinner (serves 4-8 and costs $129.99 - $199.99) is loaded with choices, from the protein (go for Duroc boneless country ham or fully cooked turkey breast), as well as lots of traditional sides, like smashed red potatoes, green bean casserole, cauliflower gratin, and more.

Purple Carrot

For a completely vegan Thanksgiving dinner meal kit option, Purple Carrot does a fully plant-based feast, with everything from quinoa-stuffed delicata squash to a pear cranberry crisp for dessert. Even better, this meal kit is the most wallet-friendly option on the list at $75 per box.