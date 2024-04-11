IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Nina Compton serves up her take on New Orleans breakfast

Bring the flavors of the South to your breakfast table with two cozy and comforting recipes.
TODAY
By Nina Compton

James Beard award-winning chef Nina Compton is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to make some of her favorite comforting recipes. She shows us how to make buttery spiced shrimp with flaky buttermilk and chive biscuits, and fresh, fried beignets with warming cocoa tea.

Jerk Butter Shrimp and Chive Buttermilk Biscuits
Jerk Butter Shrimp and Chive Buttermilk Biscuits

Nina Compton

I am blessed to live in New Orleans with the bounty of the Gulf. The shrimp are very sweet, and spicy jerk butter adds a lovely contrast. Another perk of living in the South is the biscuits — they are everything! The buttery goodness is a special treat any time of day.

Beignets and St. Lucian Cocoa Tea
Beignets and St. Lucian Cocoa Tea

Nina Compton

This recipe is simple, fun and yummy. The beignets are beautifully sweet, and the spiced cocoa tea is a perfect compliment. It's great way to start the day.

Nathan Congleton

