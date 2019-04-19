Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

April 19, 2019, 12:21 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Kwame Onwuachi

Chef Kwame Onwuachi of Kith/Kin restaurant in Washington, DC, author of "Notes from a Young Black Chef: A Memoir," is in the TODAY kitchen to share a few Nigerian-inspired recipes. He shows us how to make braised short ribs with spiced honey and charred cauliflower with romesco sauce.

I love this recipe because of its big, bold flavors. The spice blend is smoky, nutty and savory while the sauce is sweet, spicy and aromatic. The best part is the meat turns out melt-in-your-mouth tender from the slow braise.

This cauliflower puts all other preparations to shame. The spicy coconut syrup transports you to the islands while the romesco sauce is reminiscent of classic European cuisine. It is a globally inspired dish that will keep you going back for more.

