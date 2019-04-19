Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
/ Source: TODAY
By Kwame Onwuachi

Chef Kwame Onwuachi of Kith/Kin restaurant in Washington, DC, author of "Notes from a Young Black Chef: A Memoir," is in the TODAY kitchen to share a few Nigerian-inspired recipes. He shows us how to make braised short ribs with spiced honey and charred cauliflower with romesco sauce.

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY.

Suya-Spiced Short Ribs with Shito Honey
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Suya-Spiced Short Ribs with Shito Honey

Kwame Onwuachi

I love this recipe because of its big, bold flavors. The spice blend is smoky, nutty and savory while the sauce is sweet, spicy and aromatic. The best part is the meat turns out melt-in-your-mouth tender from the slow braise.

Charred Cauliflower
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Charred Cauliflower

Kwame Onwuachi

This cauliflower puts all other preparations to shame. The spicy coconut syrup transports you to the islands while the romesco sauce is reminiscent of classic European cuisine. It is a globally inspired dish that will keep you going back for more.

If you like those recipes, you should also try these:

Eric Ripert's Caribbean Fried Rice with Shrimp
Zach Pagano / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Eric Ripert's Caribbean Fried Rice with Shrimp

Eric Ripert
Ropa Vieja (Pulled Flank Steak in Red Wine Sauce)
Alamy stock
Get The Recipe

Ropa Vieja (Pulled Flank Steak in Red Wine Sauce)

Bren Herrera
Kwame Onwuachi