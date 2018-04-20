Food

Nigella keeps weeknight dinner simple with her brilliant sheet-pan chicken and peas

TODAY

TV show host, cookbook author and food writer Nigella Lawson is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share a few of her favorite easy weeknight dinner recipes from her new book "At My Table: A Celebration of Home Cooking." She shows us how to make a one-pan chicken and pea bake with peas and a quick and easy chocolate mousse with olive oil.

Nigella Lawson's Chicken and Pea Traybake
4
"This is the essence of easy home cooking for me. Everything goes into the roasting pan together — yes, even frozen peas, unthawed — and what emerges is a comforting dish with an elegant flavor that is sure to become a favorite," says Nigella.

Nigella Lawson's Chocolate Olive Oil Mousse
6
"This is a dark, gluten-free, and elegantly luscious dessert that can be made at the last minute, as these soft-textured mousses do not need to be set in the fridge for a long time. Serve in espresso cups for the perfect end to any meal."

