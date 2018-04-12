Nigella Lawson's date-night menu won't keep you in the kitchen for very long

share tweet email

TV show host, cookbook author and food writer Nigella Lawson is joining the TODAY Food team to share a few of her favorite easy date-night dinner recipes from her new book "At My Table: A Celebration of Home Cooking." She shows us how to make spicy roasted salmon, sea salt and vinegar potatoes and chocolaty brownies for two.

"This is an almost instant meal! Fennel seeds and Aleppo pepper (also known as pul biber or Turkish red pepper flakes) spice the salmon which needs a mere 10 minutes, if that, in a hot oven," says Nigella.

"This is a bit of a riff on my favorite flavor of potato chip. Sweet baby potatoes are steamed, and then squished lightly with a fork before being roasted in a little olive oil in a hot oven. The rough edges get bronzed and crisped and the minute these babies are out of the oven, I douse them in good quality apple cider vinegar and sea salt flakes."

"When your chocolate need is urgent, this is the perfect small-batch brownie recipe just for you. I always have a stash of takeout aluminum foil pans, which are just the right size for these."

