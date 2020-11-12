You have to see the 'nicest Taco Bell in the world' for yourself

Customers might come to the Pacifica, California Taco Bell for a Crunchwrap Supreme, but they certainly end up staying for the gorgeous ocean views.

The beachside restaurant has gone viral in recent days after one TikTok user went so far as to call it the "nicest Taco Bell in the world."

On Wednesday, travel influencer Megan Homme posted a video of herself touring the restaurant and gave social media users a look at the awesome amenities the 2,400-square foot property has to offer.

Much to beachgoers' delight, the Taco Bell Cantina has a surfboard parking area and an outside walkup window for customers with sandy feet.

A parking lot for surfboards? Yep, this is one cool Taco Bell. Taco Bell

It's also got an indoor-outdoor fireplace and plenty of indoor and outdoor seating.

The restaurant has a beach bungalow vibe. Taco Bell

Homme was impressed with the restaurant's interior and was happy to see that there were multiple options for ordering, including a walk up counter and kiosks.

"The inside is absolutely immaculate, I mean, look at this view," she said.

A spacious, airy inside overlooking great ocean views. Taco Bell

She was also delighted to find that they had plenty of alcohol on the menu, including Twisted Freezes and local beer.

"They have this full alcohol menu. You can literally add alcohol to pretty much any drink," she said excitedly.

Taco Bell and a day at the beach? Sounds pretty sweet. Taco Bell

The company previously profiled the location, which was remodeled in 2019, in an blog post on its website titled "12 Beautiful Taco Bells You Never Knew Existed." The hidden gem was one of the first Taco Bell locations to have recycling and compost bins and features a mural by local artist Norah Bruhn.

What a sight! Taco Bell

Homme's video has been viewed 1.7 million times so far and has over 215,000 likes and over 2,000 comments. Naturally, Taco Bell fans from all over the country are jonesing to taking their own trip to the unique restaurant and chomp on some chalupas while taking in the beautiful views.

Ocean breeze, sand and tacos: What more could you ask for? Taco Bell

Homme ended her video by highlighting her favorite part about the Taco Bell Cantina and giving the restaurant a 10/10 rating.

"The best part is their patio in the back which is right on the sand," she said. "The views are incredible, the tacos are amazing, you can literally just sit here and watch the surfers.

The only thing that could make it better is if it had Mexican Pizza. Oh, well.