Two people rescued after being trapped in a vat of chocolate at an M&M’s factory

It was something straight out of "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory."

On Thursday, two workers at a Mars Wrigley factory located in the Elizabethtown borough of Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, were rescued by the local fire department after falling into a vat of chocolate.

Neither Mars Wrigley Confectionery Site (the factory where the incident occurred) nor the Elizabethtown Fire Department was available for comment regarding the accident. However, a Lancaster County 911 spokesperson confirmed to TODAY Food that the department received a phone call about the incident around 10:51 a.m. ET.

“The incident currently is being downgraded, but originally two employees were stuck in a sort of dry chocolate," the spokesperson told TODAY.

An employee makes his way through machines at Mars Chocolate of North America factory in Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania in March 2019. Salwan Georges / The Washington Post / Getty Images

Both of the workers were rescued from the vat of chocolate by the Elizabethtown Fire Department and are being transported to local hospitals.

According to the spokesperson, Lancaster Bureau of Police had not been notified of any sustained injuries regarding the incident. Still, they confirmed the trip to the hospital was likely done as a precautionary measure.

Mars, Incorporated is an American, family-owned, multinational confectionery and pet food manufacturer. The company has 22 manufacturing facilities in the United States, including the Elizabethtown location where the accident occurred. The company is best known for sweets such as M&M’s, Snickers and Twix.