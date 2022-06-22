Woman rescued from hostage situation after sending note via Grubhub to a restaurant

A 24-year-old woman was rescued from a man holding her hostage after restaurant workers quickly called for help when she included a plea to call the police through her Grubhub delivery order, police and the restaurant employees said.

The Chipper Truck Cafe, a 24-hour restaurant in Yonkers, New York, said in a statement on Facebook Sunday that a woman was saved from a five-hour hostage situation after including a note in the "additional instructions" field of a Grubhub order placed at 5 a.m.

The chilling note read "please call the police," according to a photo of it posted by the restaurant. She also wrote to "please don't make it obvious" when bringing the police to help.

"Our staff responded immediately and called the police and she got saved," the restaurant wrote. "I’ve often heard of this happening but never thought it would happen to us. Thankfully we were open and able to help her. A big Thank you to the Police for their fast response."

Officers responded at about 6:20 a.m. and going to the address provided in the Bronx, the New York Police Department told NBC News.

Police arrested Kemoy Royal, 32, on charges of rape, strangulation, criminal sex act, unlawful imprisonment, menacing, assault, criminal possession of a weapon and sexual abuse.

Royal was also charged with attempted rape, sexual abuse and assault for a separate case involving a 26-year-old woman on June 15, according to the NYPD.