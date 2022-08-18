Wendy’s worker charged with murder after punching customer, 67, who died

A Wendy’s employee in Arizona has been arrested and charged with murder after he allegedly sucker-punched a customer which resulted in his death days later, according to police.

On July 26, 35-year-old Wendy’s employee Antoine Kendrick was working the register at a Wendy’s in Prescott Valley, Arizona. It was while taking the 67-year-old man’s order that police say an argument over the order escalated.

“A customer complained about his food order at which time, Wendy’s employee, Antoine Kendrick, came out from behind the service counter and struck the customer in the head,” said a Prescott Valley Police Department spokesperson in a news release. “The customer fell to the floor striking his head and lost consciousness. Officers and Central Arizona Medical Authority responded to tend to the customer.”

Additionally, the incident was all captured on surveillance video obtained by CBS affiliate KPHO of Phoenix. Without audio, however, it can’t be determined exactly what was said between the two parties. In the video, a Wendy’s worker identified as Kendrick can be seen handing three cups to a customer, who appears to be pointing out something about the items. Later, as the customer is tasting one of the cups he received, Kendrick walks around the register and punches the customer, who falls to the ground off-screen. Then, Kendrick appears to gather his things and leave.

That day, the customer was air-lifted to a Prescott Valley hospital where he remained in critical condition. Ten days later, on Aug. 5, the customer "succumbed to his injuries," police said in an updated statement on Aug. 15. Kendrick was initially arrested and booked on the charge of aggravated assault the day of the incident, but since the customer died, Kendrick is now being charged with second-degree murder.

According to online jail records, Kendrick remains in custody.