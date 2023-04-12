Wendy’s goes after Al Roker in hilarious video to celebrate National Roast Day

Wendy is the roastess with the mostess.

Wendy’s National Roast Day has returned and the chain has TODAY’s own Al Roker in its line of fire.

“It’s me, Wendy, and I just wanted to come on the TODAY show and celebrate National Roast Day,” an animated version of the character said in a video that aired April 12 on TODAY before she hooted and hollered in excitement.

“I hope to see you all hosting something and watching in the back under the thing I’m actually doing for another 72 years," she said.

Wendy then turned her attention to Al.

"Oh, and Al, before you ask — I’m not planning on running for president,” she said before making a kissing sound.

That last line is a not-so-subtle dig at Al’s recent interview with President Biden on TODAY during the White House Easter egg roll, when the president announced he would seek re-election.

“I plan on running, Al, but we’re not prepared to announce it yet,” he said April 10.

Wendy’s is known for its savvy social media game, seen annually in spades on National Roast Day. This year, it will move its roasts from Twitter to TikTok, while celebrating National Roast Day for three days, from April 12 until April 14 — with a new twist.

"For the first time in the history of the brand, fans will hear and see Wendy’s dishing out the roasts," the company said in a statement to TODAY. "A brand-new (vocal) animated version of the brand for fans."

If you’d like Wendy to roast you, you will need to make a video and place it on TikTok, using the #NationalRoastDay hash tag. Wendy's will pick from the videos submitted. Or, you can also reply to this video chain posted to get a chance to have her fire off a cheeky dig at you.