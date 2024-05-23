Wendy’s Jr. Bacon Cheeseburgers are only 1 cent for an entire week

One fast food chain is extending a beefy holiday into a full week of inexpensive eats.

May 28 is National Hamburger Day, and to celebrate, Wendy’s is selling Jr. Bacon Cheeseburgers for the unbelievably low cost of only 1 cent. That’s less than customers paid for a hamburger in 1960, and much less than folks pay today.

A Wendy’s representative tells TODAY.com from May 28 — June 2, the chain is giving guests this 1-cent treat with any purchase when they apply the digital offer, which can only be found in the Wendy’s app.

A few caveats: the offer is valid within the six-day window at participating Wendy’s nationwide and must be redeemed through the Wendy’s app or website. You’ll have to register for an account to get your hands on the single-use deal.

Wendy’s also notes you can’t combine multiple digital deals on a single order.

This isn’t the first time the chain known for its jabs has offered its Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger for less money than it costs to make a penny. (It costs about 3 cents, in case you wanted a fun factoid for your next dinner party.) For National Cheeseburger Day (Sept. 18) Wendy’s sold the pork and dairy-topped burger for one cent as part of a similar four-day celebration.

Wendy’s recently announced a $3 value breakfast meal which features a small Seasoned Potatoes and the choice of either a bacon, egg and cheese or sausage, egg and cheese English muffin sandwich.

Wendy’s breakfast deal is the latest entry into what is fast becoming a value-meal battle of the chains that has McDonald’s, Pizza Hut, Burger King, Taco Bell and more dropping deals hoping to lure back customers tired of high prices in the drive-through lane.