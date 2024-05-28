Walgreens debuts a follow-up to its viral mango candy: Peelable banana gummies

One drugstore chain might have to deal with another viral phenomenon, but this one has nothing to do with its pharmacy.

Following the rousing success of its TikTok-famous, peelable mango treat, Walgreens confirms to TODAY.com it’s coming out with a new flavor: Nice! Gummy Banana Peelable Candy. The newer snack will be available for $1.99 at more than 5,000 Walgreens stores nationwide starting in June.

“We’re introducing an exciting new product to our Nice! portfolio — a banana flavor of the wildly successful peelable gummy candy,” Marty Esarte, vice president of Walgreens’ owned brands tells TODAY.com over email.

Nice! Gummy Mango Peelable Candy became a viral success on TikTok after it launched last fall. Videos from multiple users garnered millions of views, with TikToker @angelinakhang saying, “it literally tastes like a ripe mango,” in her review.

Esarte told TODAY.com in April that thanks to the success of the mango variety, the brand would be expanding inventory of the tropical-flavored candy to 8,000 beginning May 22.

The new banana gummy is similar to other peelable candies like the line of Peelerz from candy brand Amos, which includes mango, and peelable grapes from Chuanghui Candy. These varieties have also made their way into TikTok taste tests marked with the tag #peelablegummy.

After the mango candy’s popularity boom, some packages could be found on eBay for as much as $89 (plus shipping) for 12 bags. Time will tell if the Nice! brand’s newest flavor will cause a similar commotion.

Nice! Gummy Banana Peelable Candy review

A small-but-mighty bag of treats. Joseph Lamour

Walgreens was gracious enough to send me a bag of the new flavor to try ahead of the release, and with great power comes great responsibility. I have many thoughts.

Right off the bat, when I opened the bag, it smelled like a cross between a banana Laffy Taffy and a ripe banana skin — which is sort of what I expect from a banana-flavored candy. Pulling out a gummy, I noticed the adorable shape that looks like a squishier version of banana Runts.

About 15 candies come in each pack — admittedly, I have always finished a bag of the mango gummies in one sitting, so I hoped these would be just as tasty.

Peeling the bright yellow skin of the candy is satisfying, especially when you realize the inner gummy is white, just like a real banana. Unlike the mango candy, the interior felt slightly firm. When I popped it in my mouth, I thought the texture was giving real banana, just without the grit — pretty surprising for a candy.

Taste-wise, I would give it high marks. The skin and inner gummy both have a pretty subtle flavor compared to other banana candies I’ve eaten. It doesn’t punch as much as, say, a Laffy Taffy does. Looking at the ingredients, I saw the candy lists actual concentrated banana juice along with concentrated apple juice.

The one critique I have is that after you peel one, you’re left with sticky fingers and, subsequently, sticky candies.

My solution to this was to be a little sacrilege to the masses: I ate them whole. Dare I say, I kind of liked it better that way.