Velveeta is dropping its first-ever jarred queso

Someone alert Jenna Bush Hager, her go-to queso ingredient is saving her a step.

On April 30, Velveeta announced the arrival of its new product, ready-to-eat queso. This is a first for the company in its more than 100-year history. Named Velveeta Queso, the product category is starting with three flavors: Queso Con Salsa, Queso Blanco and Jalapeño.

Velveeta is aware of its long and storied association with the dish, and officially marks its first venture into the ready-to-eat queso category.

The brand writes in a press release that every year, shoppers purchase 125 million pounds of Velveeta loaf to make anything from beloved tailgate nachos to skillet mac and cheese, and fudge (yes fudge) to queso. The brand has shared an official recipe for the latter in the past.

“Despite the decades-long recipe that fans indulge in, a ready-to-eat version has yet to be available — until now,” the release reads. “The new resealable jars offer a convenient way for fans to enjoy their favorite cheese in small groups or on their own.”

Velveeta Pizza Shells and Cheese will be in stores starting in May. Courtesy Velveeta

In addition to the queso, Velveeta is launching two new flavors of Shells and Cheese — pizza and buffalo. The brand says these are the its first new flavors of the pasta product in 12 years, and that they're fit for folks who want “big mood food.”

Velveeta is also debuting its first-ever gluten-free shells and cheese, which will come in the brand’s beloved original flavor.

Velveeta Buffalo Shells and Cheese will be in stores starting in May. Courtesy Velveeta

“At VELVEETA we are continuing to take big swings to establish ourselves as part of culture, pushing the boundaries not just in marketing but also innovation as we strive to captivate a younger audience,” Alison Kelly, Velveeta’s director, says in a press release. “Whether it’s the convenient format of our queso for everyday indulgence, the rich flavors of our new Shells & Cheese or a gluten free version for those with dietary restrictions, VELVEETA has something for every cheese lover.”

The processed cheese company says it wants fans to “live La Dolce Velveeta” with its new suite of products, all of which will become available at retailers nationwide in May.