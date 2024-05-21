Van Leeuwen releases its first-ever ice cream for dogs

Keep your dog cool this summer with pooch-friendly artisanal ice cream.

Van Leeuwen is known for churning out some head-turning ice cream flavors for people. But on May 21, the New York City-bred ice cream company announced the launch of its first-ever ice cream for dogs in collaboration with Ollie, a dog food brand making human-grade meals for pups. While this particular treat is primarily for your four-legged friends, you can give it a taste as well.

The Van Leeuwen and Ollie Frozen Dog Treat is a non-dairy ice cream made using a peanut butter and banana recipe the brands say your doggo will love. It features swirls of slobber-worthy peanut butter inside of a banana base.

The brands say all dog owners can feel good about “sharing this summer treat with their pups” because the flavor uses all dog-safe and premium ingredients meeting both Ollie and Van Leeuwen’s quality standards. Ingredients include coconut cream, oat milk, peanut butter, banana and more.

“We’re excited to partner with Ollie to create an extra special treat for pups,” Ben Van Leeuwen, co-founder and CEO of the ice cream brand, said in a press release. “It’s the perfect flavor combo — my dog Hachi and our office dogs taste-tested it and could not get enough of it. We hope yours will love it too!”

The new offering is available starting today at the company’s scoop shops across the country. For folks without a Van Leeuwen location nearby, most Petco stores will stock the canine treat for online or in-store orders.

Folks who have an Ollie subscription can add the ice cream to their orders, and new subscribers will receive a free pint with their purchase from June 3 — 13.

“At Ollie, quality is always top of mind,” says Nick Stafford, Ollie Pets CEO, noting the company puts as much love and care into its treats as it does its main meals. “We want dogs to live long, healthy lives filled with the joy and adoration they deserve, fueled by the nutrition they need. I am beyond thrilled about this collaboration, which will bring even more enjoyment to our beloved dogs.”

Van Leeuwen's ice cream for dogs and humans. Van Leeuwen

Free ice cream tastings from coast to coast

Van Leeuwen and Ollie are hosting a series of ice cream truck events this summer to celebrate the launch. They’ll feature free tastings of the new ice cream for all dogs, as well as free scoops of popular Van Leeuwen flavors for humans: