Uvalde McDonald’s features ‘Lexi burger’ in honor of slain student

The McDonald's in Uvalde, Texas is honoring one of the victims killed in the Robb Elementary School shooting on what should have been her 11th birthday.

Alexandria Aniyah “Lexi” Rubio, 10, had plans. She wanted to attend St. Mary’s University on a softball scholarship, where she planned on majoring in math. After graduating college, she had aspirations of becoming a lawyer. She looked forward to one day visiting Australia and living in a city where snow was a yearly occurrence. She wanted to coach softball.

Lexi was robbed of the chance to see her plans come to fruition. On March 24, a gunman entered Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas and killed Lexi, along with 18 of her fourth grade classmates and two teachers.

Alexandria "Lexi" Aniyah Rubio. Courtesy Kimberly Mata-Rubio

Lexi loved bright colors, cuddling on the couch with her family and playing sports. She was also a snack connoisseur.

According to her obituary, she enjoyed "popcorn with cheese accompanied by pickle shots," as well as mint chocolate chip ice cream, pasta with Alfredo sauce and what her family lovingly named the "Lexi Burger": A plain McDonald's cheeseburger with four chicken nuggets and a small order of fries on the inside.

On Oct. 20, the day Lexi would have been celebrating her 11th birthday, the McDonald's in Uvalde honored the forever 10-year-old by offering customers a chance to purchase their own Lexi Burger.

"On July 31, Lexi's mom, Mrs. Rubio, reached out to us via social media," Elena Pacheco, one of the owner-operators of the McDonald's in Uvalde and of 10 other restaurants in various locations, told TODAY. "Lexi had made up her own menu hack, and Mrs. Rubio had requested that we offer her menu item on her birthday, since she loved McDonald's so much. Of course, we were incredibly touched and humbled."

Pacheco said the owners discussed the request, afraid that at first people would assume they were trying to profit off the horrific tragedy.

"We decided that it was a wonderful thing, and we want to do it," Pacheco explained. "We wanted to honor her memory."

The Lexi Burger is offered on Oct. 20 only, but Pacheco said guests can order it at any time and they will receive a plain cheeseburger, 4-piece chicken McNuggets and a small order of fries.

"We will offer it at all of our restaurants, should anyone ask, but the main focus is of course there in Uvalde," Pacheco said. "We've just been so overwhelmed by the outpouring of support and love from the community. This was just a small way that we can pay tribute to Lexi and all the victims of the Robb tragedy."

Pacheco said people from all across the country have shared their plans to order the Lexi Burger.

"You can see all the responses to our Facebook posts — people from Dallas, New Mexico, Illinois, North Carolina," Pacheco added. "They're all saying, 'I'm going to order the Lexi Burger in honor of Lexi's birthday too at my McDonald's.'"

Parents of 10 year old Alexandria Rubio, who was killed during the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, in May 2022, hold a photo of their daughter during a House Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing on Examining the Practices and Profits of Gun Manufacturers in Washington, D.C., on July 27, 2022. Saul Loeb / AFP via Getty Images

Pacheco shared that if any of the Robb Elementary School shooting victims' families want to honor their loved one on their birthday via a special McDonald's item, they can contact the owners.

"The McDonald's in Uvalde is a place where the community gathers and comes together. And we’re stronger together,” she said. "It's just our honor, really, to keep Lexi's memory and legacy at the forefront of people's minds."

In addition to the Uvalde McDonald's Lexi Burger, the local Starbucks offered customers free samples of Lexi's favorite drink, sweet peach tea lemonade, on her birthday.

Lexi's family is also honoring her legacy with the first Lexi’s Legacy Run, a virtual 5K run and/or walk that starts on her birthday and lasts through Nov. 20. Those wishing to participate can purchase a virtual bib online. All proceeds will go to various service programs to help "restore a sense of community in Uvalde, Texas," according to the Lexi's Legacy Run website.

