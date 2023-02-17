‘Ted Lasso’ ice cream is real. Here’s the scoop

You can now have "biscuits with the boss" thanks to Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams' latest flavor.

On Feb. 16, the Columbus, Ohio-based ice cream brand announced the exciting collaboration in anticipation of the "Ted Lasso" Season 3 premiere March 15 on Apple TV+.

Aptly called "Biscuits With The Boss," Jeni's new flavor is described by the brand as "a pleasantly addicting salted butter sweet cream riddled with shortbread cookie crumbles" in a sweet nod to the show's female lead, Rebecca Welton.

According to a release about the collaboration, the new flavor drops on March 2 in Jeni’s scoop shops, online for nationwide shipping and via the Jeni’s app for pickup and delivery.

"Both Ted Lasso and Jeni’s exist to make people feel good. It’s our reason to exist," founder Jeni Britton tells TODAY.com. "We create flavors and art work and pride ourselves on serving others all in service to putting warmth in your heart. A little cheesy, but it’s actually what we talk about behind the scenes, and the reason we love what we do."

The brand also teased "a few surprise and delight items" for those who arrive early to Jeni's shops on drop day, and Jeni’s Splendid Rewards program members will have access to collab-exclusive merch like T-shirts and stickers.

Over 31,000 excited fans liked the brand's announcement post on Instagram and more than 1,200 people commented.

"AUDIBLY GASPED THEN CHOKED ON MY SPIT THIS IS AMAZING JENIS TEAM!!!" one excited fan wrote.

Another added, "ICE CREAM IS LIFE," in a reference to "Ted Lasso" character Dani Rojas' catchphrase.

The hit show chronicles Ted Lasso, played by Jason Sudeikis, a college football coach from the Midwest hired to coach a professional soccer team in England despite knowing nothing about soccer.

In a bid to to win over the team’s owner, Rebecca Welton, played by Hannah Waddingham, Ted makes her his famous biscuit recipe daily.

Though Ted does not give away the secret to his famous biscuits in the show, Apple TV did share the official recipe with TODAY.com in 2021.

For fans who miss Jeni's limited drop, making biscuits at home is the next best thing.