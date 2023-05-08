5 food deals and freebies for Teacher Appreciation Week

Teachers are truly heroes, and they deserve way more recognition than they get. But at the very least, there's a week dedicated to them — Teacher Appreciation Week — and it's happening right now.

From May 8 to 12, many restaurants are offering some sweet deals for educators, including discounts and freebies, and we rounded up five of the best promotions you'll want to check out.

Firehouse Subs

Heading out for lunch with your coworkers? Teachers who visit Firehouse Subs through Friday, May 12 will score a free medium sub with the purchase of a medium or large sub, chips and drink. All you have to do is show proof of employment to cash in on the deal.

Insomnia Cookies

Teachers and school staff who work in preschools, K-12 schools and higher education establishments can satisfy their sweet tooth with one free six-pack of Insomnia Cookies through May 12. All you have to do is make a minimum $5 in-store purchase and show proof of employment (either a work ID or pay stub). The deal also applies to nurses, since nurse appreciation week falls at the same time.

Potbelly

Teachers have their choice of a free cookie or regular-sized soft drink with the purchase of an entrée in-store through May 12 at Potbelly Sandwich Shop. For the cookies, you can choose from several varieties, including Oatmeal Chocolate Chip, Sugar and Chocolate Brownie. To score the deal, make sure to bring your work ID or badge.

Sonic

For one day only (May 9), teachers can stop by their local Sonic for a free cheeseburger with a purchase. All you have to do is download the restaurant’s app and enroll in Sonic Teachers’ Circle, a free rewards program just for educators.

Whataburger

No time to make breakfast on your way to work? No problem! Simply stop by your local Whataburger this week for a free breakfast entrée. The promotion, which runs through May 12, also includes a 25% discount on all retail items on the restaurant's website with the code WHATATEACHER23.