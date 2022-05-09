Taco Bell is celebrating the return of its Mexican Pizza by hosting the cheesiest musical event of the season later this month.

On May 26, “Mexican Pizza: The Musical” will premiere exclusively on TikTok at 8 p.m. ET, just days after the fan-favorite item permanently returns to Taco Bell's menu, the fast-food chain confirmed to TODAY Food.

Taco Bell is pulling out all the stops for the star-studded event, which will feature appearances by country crooner Dolly Parton, rapper Doja Cat and TikToker Victor Kunda. The queen of country, a well-documented Mexican Pizza lover, confirmed the news on Monday, sharing a photo of the musical's script on her Instagram.

The musical, written by Hannah Friedman, will feature original music by Grammy award-winning songwriting duo Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear. In a press release, Taco Bell described the production as a "satirical musical about the 'harrowing' story of those who fought to bring back the Mexican Pizza."

Last month, Taco Bell fans rejoiced when Taco Bell announced that the cult-favorite item would be returning for good on May 19 after being removed from the menu in 2020. In case you've never tried it, the dish features two crispy tortillas with ground beef and refried beans inside, is topped with tomatoes and melted cheese and can easily be customized, making it a favorite amongst vegetarians.

Taco Bell asked for Doja Cat's help to announce the exciting news and will also highlight the rapper in its musical since she has been one of the leading voices asking the chain to bring the Mexican Pizza back to its menu.

Kunda, a popular TikToker, famously posted a video on March 9 of himself rehearsing for an imaginary "Mexican Pizza: The Musical by Doja Cat" and is sure to bring plenty of energy to the performance.

Perhaps shockingly, this isn't the first time that TikTok has come together to create a musical. Barlow and Bear, who penned music for the Taco Bell musical, channeled their love for the hit Netflix show "Bridgerton" into a viral TikTok musical. They later went on to win a Grammy for "The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical." In 2020, a TikTok musical inspired by the Disney film "Ratatouille" also turned into a real-life filmed concert.