Subway worker allegedly shot, killed over ‘too much mayonnaise’ on customer’s sandwich

An Atlanta Subway employee was killed and another was injured when a customer opened fire because there was too much mayonnaise on his sandwich, according to police and the owner of the store.

On Sunday, just after 6:30 p.m., a Subway location on Northside Drive became the scene of a fatal shooting when a customer allegedly shot and killed a 26-year-old female worker over his dissatisfaction with the way his order was prepared. Another 24-year-old female employee was injured and is being treated in a local hospital for her injuries. The owner of the Subway location and the Atlanta Police Department both said the injured worker’s five-year-old son was also inside the restaurant when the shooting occurred.

“We had a customer that came in that was a little upset about how his sandwich was fixed,” the owner of the Subway, which is located in a complex with a convenience store and gas station, told NBC affiliate WXIA-TV. “Believe it or not, it was over too much mayonnaise on his sandwich.”

The owner said the customer, who has been at the shop before without incident, argued with staff over his sandwich, then pulled out a gun and began shooting, adding that a store manager returned fire. Following the incident, both Subway workers who were shot were transported to a hospital where one was pronounced dead and the other is in critical condition, according to Atlanta Deputy Police Chief Charles Hampton Jr.

"The suspect came inside the restaurant, ordered a sandwich and there was something wrong with the sandwich that made him so upset that he decided to take out his anger on two of the employees here," Hampton told reporters outside the Subway.

Hampton also said police arrested a 36-year-old Atlanta man thanks to a tip from someone in the community, but they aren’t releasing the names of the victims or the suspect as this incident is still actively being investigated.

“(The shooter is) an individual with a gun who decided that that was the course of action to resolve a conflict,” said Hampton during a press conference. “Yes, it’s a sandwich, but more importantly, someone who failed to resolve a conflict by just walking away … decided to take actions into his hands, and now we have families who are devastated."

The five-year-old who witnessed the shooting will undergo "some type of trauma counseling," added Martin.

According to WXIA-TV, a group of activists have begun to gather at the location to demand change.