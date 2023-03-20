Starbucks is discontinuing one of its flavored syrups and people have thoughts

America’s biggest coffee chain is engaging in a little bit of spring cleaning.

On March 15, rumblings that Starbucks was discontinuing raspberry syrup, one of its signature flavorings, appeared via a viral TikTok video. In the video, which has since garnered over 500,000 views, the user shows a printed document of what appears to be an internal memo detailing the menu change.

“It’s true, raspberry syrup will be discontinued by the end of March,” reads the on screen caption, while revealing the alleged internal memo.

Under a section marked “inventory updates,” the memo details that “raspberry syrup will be discontinued by the end of March to make room for new innovations, like developing new syrup flavors.”

We reached out to Starbucks for comment on the menu change and a spokesperson confirmed the news. “As a standard course of business, we continually evaluate the ingredients in our stores, and have decided to discontinue raspberry syrup,” a Starbucks spokesperson tells TODAY.com. “Customers can expect limited inventory at stores throughout March as we remove it from our menu.”

Raspberry syrup is a key ingredient in drinks such as the Raspberry Chiffon White Mocha and unofficially could be found in secret menu items like the White Chocolate Raspberry Mocha, Raspberry Lemonade and Raspberry Cheesecake Mocha Frappuccino, among others.

A bevy of folks took to several social media platforms to mourn the loss, even before the official word from Starbucks dropped.

“Starbucks discontinuing raspberry syrup during women’s history month is sexist.,” wrote one user on Twitter.

“Not even gonna lie starbucks discontinuing raspberry syrup hurts me deeply,” said another Twitter user.

“Starbucks discontinuing raspberry syrup just ruined my year,” said another user.

“Starbucks discontinuing raspberry syrup…” wrote one user on Twitter with four heartbreak emojis. “Tf imma order now?!?”

Lamentations also reached fever pitch on TikTok, where the hashtag #raspberrysyrup was taken over by many outstretched arms and frustrated faces. Most videos are soundtracked by a sped-up version of ​ “ceilings” by Lizzy McAlpine, a wistful love song that ups the drama of the not-so-sweet situation at hand.

“U guys i genuinely cant live without my 3 pumps of raspberry syrup everyday,” reads the caption of one TikTok, while a slideshow of the user’s preferred drink shows on screen alongside their sad expression.

“HOW WILL I LIVE,” reads the caption on a TikTok that uses audio from the horror movie “Pearl” to soundtrack a young woman’s comically dramatic expressions of despair.

“THE SYRUP IS THE KEY THOOO,” reads one of hundreds of passionate comments under this one video.

Other TikTokers went a step further and bought themselves a bottle of the syrup from their local Starbucks before the flavor is gone for good.

"Best $12.95 ive ever spent," wrote the user, showing their bottle of freshly purchased syrup.

While we wait for Starbucks’ next flavor innovation to hit stores, there are plenty of other syrups and drink offerings to choose from. The coffee chain most recently added the Starbucks Oleato to its menu in February. The drink, an arabica coffee infused with Partanna cold-pressed extra virgin olive oil, might not taste like raspberries, but since spring is about renewal, a new coffee order may just be in the cards.