Snoop Dogg says he won't look at Martha Stewart’s thirst traps: 'That’s a lane we both stay out of'

Snoop Dogg has nothing but respect for his friend Martha Stewart but he says he doesn't look at her thirst traps on social media.

In a recent interview with Insider, Dogg told the outlet that he tries to scroll past any photos of the lifestyle icon "on the Instagram page looking like that."

“That’s a lane we both stay out of,” he told Insider.

Stewart, 81, has gotten a lot of attention in recent years for posting sultry photos to social media. It all started with a 2020 photo from her pool.

She went on to post more sultry photos in various ads and campaigns — like a 2022 Instagram ad for Green Mountain Coffee Roaster where she just wears an apron — before becoming the oldest woman to ever grace the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue earlier this year.

Dogg and Stewart have long been friends, even at one point co-hosting a cooking show on VH1 called "Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party" for two seasons.

In 2021, the two also appeared on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” and did a segment about being best friends.

Dogg, 51, was even the first guest on her podcast, which launched in June 2022.

"My demographic has broadened so greatly because of you, Snoop," she laughed in the episode.

"You don't think mine has too?" he replied. "I get approached all the time by people I would not expect to come say hi to me and they say 'I love what you and Martha are doing and do you think you can get me a picture of Martha or an autograph?'"

On the podcast episode, they talked about how they'd originally met on Stewart's TV show, "The Martha Stewart Show" in 2008, and consider themselves to be friends in real life.

"I'd consider us best friends," Dogg told Stewart.