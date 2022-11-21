Skittles takes out full-page ad in LA Times telling fans not to throw candy at Harry Styles

It might seem obvious, but Skittles were meant to be eaten, not pelted at your favorite musician during a concert.

Sadly, one Harry Styles fan apparently missed that memo, so the candy brand just released a brilliant ad to remind everyone that Skittles are candies, not weapons.

The Skittles saga started last week when a fan tossed the rainbow-colored candies at Styles during one of his concerts. TikTok video footage shows the singer shielding his eyes but maintaining his composure as he takes his bows.

In response, the candy brand used the unfortunate incident as an opportunity to educate consumers about the proper use of Skittles, starting with the following Nov. 15 tweet that read, "Didn’t think I needed to say this: Please don’t throw Skittles."

Just days afterwards, a full-page ad appeared in the Nov. 19 edition of the Los Angeles times which read, “Protect the rainbow. Taste the rainbow. But please, don’t throw the rainbow.”

The brand also took its campaign to social media, posting a similar message on its Twitter page on the same day. The graphic reads, "Protect the rainbow" over very Styles-esque heart-shaped sunglasses with a green Skittle flying towards them. On the bottom of the image, the words "Taste the rainbow" appear.

The brand captioned the post, “PSA: Protect your eyes from Skittles (by eating them, not throwing them)."

Per Billboard, Styles’ bandmate Pauli the PSM held an Instagram Live session later in the evening after the Skittle debacle and reassured fans that Styles’ eye was ok. “But do me a favor, don’t throw no more Skittles on stage,” he added.

Sadly, this has become a bit of a trend during Styles' tour. Over the summer, a fan also threw chicken nuggets at the singer during another concert and Styles addressed the bizarre moment in a video that was shared on social media.

"Who threw the chicken nugget?" he said as fans chanted, "Eat it!"

Styles then replied, "I don't eat chicken, sorry. I don't eat meat."