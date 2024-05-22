People are spending almost $400 on a single pineapple in California

There’s a fruit selling for around the same price as a 50-inch flat screen television, and some folks can’t get enough of it.

In May, Melissa’s Produce, a distributor of specialty produce located in California, announced it would be selling quite the special fruit — the Rubyglow pineapple — for the eye-popping cost of $395.99. Before you whip out your credit card, know it was on sale for only a few weeks at the shop before completely selling out.

Your gilded fruit salad awaits. Fresh Del Monte

Fresh Del Monte, the company supplying the fruit, says this variety is a cross between a traditional pineapple and a typically-inedible variety. The hybrid fruit holds a “stunning deep red outer shell, vibrant yellow flesh, and a distinct sweet flavor,” writes Melissa’s.

The distributor points to a “meticulous” harvesting process (they say it takes two years to bear fruit) and “limited seed supply” as reasons for why this product is so exclusive, which may explain the hefty price tag.

Fresh Del Monte grows the Rubyglow in Costa Rica and initially announced its debut in January. In the press release, the brand noted only 5,000 of the pineapples would be available worldwide in 2024 and 3,000 in 2025.

Time will reveal if the price will go up.

For now, you can only purchase a Rubyglow pineapple in either China or the U.S. — if you’re lucky enough to get your hands on one, you can use it to make perhaps the most expensive pineapple upside-down cake ever be baked. But don’t plan your shopping list yet, because Rubyglows have garnered a global waiting list after its initial launch sold out.

Robert Schueller, Melissa’s director of public relations, tells TODAY.com that only 50 were supplied so far. To those aching to make a pineapple pizza to break the internet, fret not — more are likely on the way.

Schueller says that, come August, the distributor plans to offer more of the rare fruit, “if mother nature provides from their fields in Costa Rica.”

He said in a May press release customers are looking for “luxurious experiences through food” more and more these days, pointing toward the luxurious die-cut packaging of the fruit as a distinct premium.

“The Rubyglow’s exquisite presentation and limited availability really speak to gourmands and those who appreciate gifting something truly unusual,” he says.

Complex packaging for a complex herbacious perennial. Fresh Del Monte

Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh, chairman and CEO of Fresh Del Monte, said in January his company’s scientists “continue to elevate the bar” by creating new pineapple varieties. “We are proud to unveil our latest pineapple innovation to the world,” he said.

Additionally, Jesus Rodriguez Calvo, the produce company’s SVP of North America sales, is “incredibly excited” about the fruit’s initial success.

“Its extreme exclusivity — only a couple hundred were brought to North America — paired with its striking red outer skin and sweet, yellow interior, led to a quick sellout,” Calvo tells TODAY.com. “We already have a waiting list for the next batch of the luxury fruit and love to see consumers’ excitement! We anticipate Rubyglow pineapples will become available again in early August and also around the December holidays for gift-giving season.”

Luxury fruit is on the rise in America. Earlier this year, startup Ikigai Fruits made headlines when it announced it would sell luxurious Japanese kotoka, awayuki and pearl white strawberries ranging in price from $89 for 500 grams of fruit to $780 for a variety pack of the fancy berries.